Wealth CMT Makes New $225,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,630,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 264,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,767. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

