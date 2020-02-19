WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. CWM LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 10,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $189.84. 2,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $199.48. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

