Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Hits $145.08 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00014159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BCEX, Gate.io and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves has a market capitalization of $145.08 million and $84.12 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026380 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006331 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,182,900 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Tidex, YoBit, Exmo, Coinrail, Bitbns, Kuna, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, BCEX, OKEx, Coinbe, COSS, Upbit, Exrates, Huobi, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

