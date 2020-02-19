Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $126.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,712. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

