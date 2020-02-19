Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) SVP Sells $521,400.00 in Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE WCN traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 550,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.35.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
