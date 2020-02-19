Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) SVP Sells $521,400.00 in Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE WCN traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 550,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.35.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

