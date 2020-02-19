Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Increased to $33.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.50 to $33.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,643 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.