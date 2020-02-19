Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. 5,208,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

