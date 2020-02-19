Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 293,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.52. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

