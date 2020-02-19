Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.18 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

