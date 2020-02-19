Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1331 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

