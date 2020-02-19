Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 751,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,713. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.