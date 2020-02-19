Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,395 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 5,884,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,648. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

