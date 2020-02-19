Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Trading Up 8.7%

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.73, approximately 1,555,294 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 322,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSG shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wanda Sports Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Wanda Sports Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.36 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wanda Sports Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 214,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wanda Sports Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wanda Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanda Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.