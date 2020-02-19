Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 20,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $50.03.

