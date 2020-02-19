Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Motco increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. 2,423,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

