Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 56 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,153 shares of company stock worth $6,740,841. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day moving average is $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

