Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Wacoal stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 0.56. Wacoal has a 12-month low of $110.93 and a 12-month high of $139.25.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

