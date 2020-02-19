Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vulcan Materials updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.20 to $5.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $143.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

