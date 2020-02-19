Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 200,338 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after acquiring an additional 176,096 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.