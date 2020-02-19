vSlice Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One vSlice token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. vSlice has a total market cap of $67,965.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, vSlice has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.