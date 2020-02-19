Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

VNO stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,079. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

