Vodafone Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 23,357 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the typical volume of 1,925 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,557,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 143,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

VOD opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

