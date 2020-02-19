Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 243.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.12.

NYSE MFGP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,271. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.5833 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.5%. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

