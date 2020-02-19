Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Civeo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Civeo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 730,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

CVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of CVEO stock remained flat at $$1.45 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,223. The stock has a market cap of $245.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Civeo Corp has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.