Virtu Financial LLC Takes $137,000 Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $98,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 21,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

