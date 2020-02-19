Virtu Financial LLC Sells 13,387 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 179,864 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 156,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $29.60 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

SA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,472. The stock has a market cap of $859.79 million, a PE ratio of -90.27 and a beta of -0.01. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

