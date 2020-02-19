Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,650 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 119.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

