Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 137.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,703,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE TPC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $604.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.