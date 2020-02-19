Virtu Financial LLC Invests $164,000 in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,087 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Immersion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMMR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 979.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $292,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Immersion stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 3,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $254.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

