Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

VBHLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Australia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Australia in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Virgin Australia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Virgin Australia stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Virgin Australia has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

