Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 420,607 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 420,607 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the third quarter worth about $7,935,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $5,458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 106.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 122.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 240,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $2,924,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE CAL traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 259,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,336. The company has a market capitalization of $578.43 million, a P/E ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Caleres Inc has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

