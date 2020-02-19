Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,121 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.21. 12,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,172. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $85.96 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

