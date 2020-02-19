Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $16.34 Million Investment in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 442,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 75.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 410,089 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Talend by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 30.0% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth $39,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. 76,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. Talend SA has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Talend SA will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

