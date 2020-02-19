Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.66 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $58.72. 9,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

