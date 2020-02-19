Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 12,176.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,371 shares of company stock valued at $41,367,140 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $105.56. 7,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,987. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

