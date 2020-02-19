Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,914,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Euronav by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 20,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EURN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

