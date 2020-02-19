Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 132,023 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $3,410,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

