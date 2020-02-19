Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 109,813 Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,292,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,754. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

