Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Reshma Kewalramani Sells 1,183 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,183 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $288,072.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reshma Kewalramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Reshma Kewalramani sold 4,692 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $1,029,284.04.

VRTX traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,278. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

