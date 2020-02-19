Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Reshma Kewalramani Sells 1,183 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,183 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $288,072.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Reshma Kewalramani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Reshma Kewalramani sold 4,692 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $1,029,284.04.
VRTX traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,278. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
