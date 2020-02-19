Veros (VRS) Trading 4.3% Higher Today

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Veros has a market cap of $14,028.00 and $762.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veros has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.03058303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00151900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,632,203 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

