Verify (CRED) Market Capitalization Achieves $112,626.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Verify has a market capitalization of $112,626.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, YoBit, IDEX and Radar Relay. In the last week, Verify has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Verify

Verify launched on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verify’s official website is token.verify.as

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

