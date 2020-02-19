Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Down 1.3%

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), 4,866 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 60,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

