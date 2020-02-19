Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.66. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $121.83 and a 52-week high of $142.10.

