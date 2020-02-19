Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 371,617 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,880,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.