Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.58. 15,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $154.74 and a twelve month high of $185.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

