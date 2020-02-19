Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $273.10

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.10 and last traded at $272.85, with a volume of 2539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.22 and its 200 day moving average is $231.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,297 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

