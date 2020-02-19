Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,889,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.