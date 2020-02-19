Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,639.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,964,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,292. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $97.24 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

