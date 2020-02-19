VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.57

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 372145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

