VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $37.09, 1,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 357,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

